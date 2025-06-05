STELLARTON, NS, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 results on June 19, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The release will be followed by a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) with senior management.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4jf0FJB to receive an instant automated call back.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

(416) 945-7677

(888) 699-1199

To secure a line, please call 10 minutes prior to the conference call. You will be placed on hold until the conference call begins. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen mode only. You may also listen to a live audiocast of the conference call by visiting the "Quick Links" section of the Company's website located at www.empireco.ca, and then navigating to the "Empire Company Limited Quarterly Results Call" link.

Replay will be available until midnight, July 3, 2025, or on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call. To access the archived conference call, please dial (888) 660-6345 and enter access code 42094.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $31.1 billion in annual sales and $16.8 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 128,000 people.

For further information, please contact: Katie Brine, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury & Pensions, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]; Media Contact: Karen White-Boswell, Director, External Communications, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]