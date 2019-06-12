Media advisory - David Tordjman to launch campaign for parliament on Friday

"I am a proud Canadian, a proud Conservative and I am honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to spending the next four months listening to the needs of Mount Royal residents to ensure I bring their concerns forward in Ottawa over the next four years," said Tordjman. "From Côte Saint Luc to the Town of Mount-Royal, together, we will turn Mount Royal blue for the first time in 79 years."

Joining Tordjman to kick off his campaign will be Blake Richards (MP, Banff-Airdrie), the Official Opposition's Shadow Minister for Small Business, Tourism and Export Promotion, as well as Michael Barrett (MP, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes), Deputy Critic on Small Business issues.

WHAT: David Tordjman for Parliament Campaign Launch



WHEN: June 14, 2019: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



WHERE: Hotel Ruby Foo's 7655 Decarie Blvd Montreal, QC H4P 2H2



WHO: David Tordjman, Candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada (Mount Royal) Blake Richards, MP (Banff-Airdrie) Michael Barrett, MP (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes)

About David Tordjman:

A popular city councillor for Côte Saint Luc, David Tordjman is a civil engineer and entrepreneur who has worked for various First Nations band councils in Canada. David is married and has five children, and was born in the multicultural neighbourhood of Côte-des-Neiges and grew up in Côte Saint-Luc and lives there with his family. Working full-time and with a large family, David is a dedicated and committed individual who strives for positive change. David is honest and hardworking, he sits on many school committees and community boards, and has brought his expertise and passion for bettering the lives of others to diverse communities at home and abroad.

