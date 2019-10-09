Media advisory - CUPE welcomes NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to its national convention

MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - NDP leader Jagmeet Singh received a warm welcome and rousing applause from over 2,200 delegates at CUPE's national convention, Wednesday in Montreal.

Singh used the opportunity to announce that an NDP government would make long-term care for seniors part of medicare, with national standards and funding levels guaranteed under the Canada Health Act. This announcement came as welcome news for CUPE, which represents tens of thousands of long-term care workers across Canada.

CUPE National President Mark Hancock and National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury were both re-elected to their respective positions. They vowed to continue fighting for a more fair and equitable country.

"Over the next two years, we'll keep strengthening the voice of CUPE's growing, diverse membership, and show employers and governments across Canada the power of CUPE's 700,000 members," said Hancock. "Workers are counting on us and we won't let them down."

"With a solid financial and administrative foundation, CUPE National will continue to fight, to grow, to improve the lives of our members, and our communities, to stay united and build a better future for all!" added Fleury.

Hancock and Fleury thanked Singh for his dedication to fighting for working people and pledged to work hard on the political front to elect New Democrat MPs across Canada in the coming federal election.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Philippe Gagnon, 613-894-0146, pgagnon@scfp.ca

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

