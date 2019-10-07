Media Advisory - CUPE is now 700,000 members strong nationwide!

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is the largest and strongest union this country has ever seen with 700,000 members nationwide.

"We are strong because we advance and defend workers' rights, because we promote and protect public services, and because we know how to keep governments and employers in check when they try to take our rights and our public services away," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock to kick off CUPE's 29th national convention.

"Because of our hard work, in communities across the country, we are growing. Since our last convention in 2017, we have welcomed 50,000 new members into our great union, growing twice as fast as any other union in Canada," added Hancock.

A lot of CUPE's growth has come from signing up workers who have never had a union before.

"When non-unionized workers see us standing up to the forces who oppose workers, they want to be part of our union, part of our team," said CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury.

"We have achieved many victories since last convention and with our 700,000 members, old and new, we will accomplish so much more. CUPE is moving forward," added Fleury.

CUPE members work in every province, in sectors including health, municipal services, K-12 education, post-secondary education, social services, energy, transportation, libraries, communications, emergency services, child care, and more.

