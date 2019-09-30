Media Advisory - CT Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Third Quarter Results

WHEN: Results to be released on Monday, November 4, 2019 after market close.



Conference call to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.







CALL DETAILS: 416-340-2216 or 1-800-377-0758









The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at



and will be archived for 12 months.









A conference call replay will be available at 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053