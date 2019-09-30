Media Advisory - CT Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Third Quarter Results Français
Sep 30, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) to host an earnings conference call regarding third quarter 2019 results.
WHEN:
Results to be released on Monday, November 4, 2019 after market close.
Conference call to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
CALL DETAILS:
416-340-2216 or 1-800-377-0758
The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at
https://www.ctreit.com/English/news-and-events/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx
and will be archived for 12 months.
A conference call replay will be available at 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053
Passcode: 7027195 (available until December 5, 2019)
SOURCE CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT)
For further information: Media: Joscelyn Dosanjh, 416-480-8017, joscelyn.dosanjh@cantire.com; Investors: Marina Davies, 416-544-6134, marina.davies@cantire.com
