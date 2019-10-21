Media Advisory - Convocation - Xplor 2019, The Mining Exploration Convention

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) invites media representatives to attend the activities planned for Xplor, Quebec's mining exploration convention, to be held on October 23 and 24 at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montréal. This annual event is a gathering that multiplies business relationships and investment opportunities. It also allows us to discover new knowledge and cutting-edge technologies and expand our ability to advance large-scale mining exploration.

We are proud to welcome Mr. George Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Gold Inc. as the Honorary President of our annual convention. This event is intended to be the provincial reference for the mining industry and its associated economic activity. Xplor is an invaluable opportunity to highlight the economic and entrepreneurial contributions of the mining industry in Quebec.

It is also the ideal venue to visit the booths of 101 exhibitors working in various parts of the mining industry and attend conferences given by experienced experts. What's more, it's a perfect opportunity to network and multiply business relationships with more than 1000 participants, all of whom are united to advance Quebec's mineral sector. Finally, it is an opportunity to discover investment opportunities, new knowledge and cutting edge technologies while expanding our ability to advance large-scale mineral exploration.

Together, these make Xplor a convention full of opportunities, where this sector's contributions to entrepreneurship and the economy are highlighted.

Don't miss Xplor's opening cocktail event from 5 to 7 pm on October 22. The event is presented by Bonterra Resources Inc., official partner of the convention. Join us at Pub Xplo to celebrate the launch of Xplor with excellent beers and delicious wines. We can't wait to see you!

Media representatives will have access to the conference sessions and exhibition floor on October 23 and 24, 2019, upon registration. As always, the QMEA will act as a facilitator between those who represent the interests of the mineral sector and representatives of the press. Interviews can be organized with the stakeholders attending the convention upon request.

The complete program for the largest gathering of mining exploration companies in the province is available here: https://xplor.aemq.org/en/program/

Launch of the new mining exploration ECOLOGO certification!

Date: Time: Description and location: Oct. 23 4 pm Launch of the ECOLOGO standard Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth ECOLOGO is a new initiative to standardize mineral exploration activities while respecting the environment and local communities and ensuring the social acceptability of projects.

Get the 2019 Media Kit: https://xplor.aemq.org/en/toolbox/

Please confirm your attendance with Patricia Pomerleau, Rouillier Stratégie Marketing, at 418 667-6929 or patricia.pomerleau@rouillier.ca

