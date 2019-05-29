Media Advisory - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages

He will present his 2018-2019 annual report and his recommendations for modernizing the Official Languages Act

GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, to talk about his 2018–2019 annual report and his recommendations for modernizing the Official Languages Act.

