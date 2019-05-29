Media Advisory - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages Français
May 29, 2019, 10:15 ET
He will present his 2018-2019 annual report and his recommendations for modernizing the Official Languages Act
GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Official Languages at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, to talk about his 2018–2019 annual report and his recommendations for modernizing the Official Languages Act.
Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages
For further information: or to schedule an interview with the Commissioner, please contact: Antonia Papadakou, Manager, Public Affairs, Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, Toll-free: 1-877-996-6368, Cellphone: 613-808-9499, E-mail: antonia.papadakou@clo-ocol.gc.ca
Share this article