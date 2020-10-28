GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge will be presenting his report, A Matter of Respect and Safety: The Impact of Emergency Situations on Official Languages during a virtual press conference on Thursday, October 29.

The report highlights several alarming findings, such as:

serious shortcomings in federal institutions' processes and structures that are creating major challenges in communicating promptly, simultaneously and equally in both official languages;

the absence of a comprehensive formal communications approach that explicitly explains what measures federal institutions need to take to meet their official languages obligations.

Date: October 29, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Link to connect to the virtual press conference:

https://zoom.us/j/95752423286

The Commissioner will be available to discuss with journalists the content of his report. If you wish to speak with the Commissioner following the press conference, please send your request to [email protected].

