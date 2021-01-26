OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - CMHC will release its 2020 Rental Market Survey (RMS) on Thursday, January 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

CMHC's annual RMS provides a snapshot of the primary purpose-built rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments. Market specific reports will be made available.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

