Media Advisory - CMA Health Summit Day 1: Harnessing technology in Canadian health care system

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2019 Tomorrow the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is kicking off its 2nd annual CMA Health Summit to highlight and discuss how to scale up and harness technology to improve connectivity within the health care system. This year's event focuses on Connected in Care and welcomes nearly 1,000 physicians, policy-makers, innovators, patients and health stakeholders in Toronto over a two-day period.

WHEN: Monday and Tuesday (August 12-13) between 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.



WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St. W, Toronto ON)



WHO AND WHAT TO WATCH:

8:00 A.M. : Opening keynote by Dr. Alex Jadad, founder of eHealth Innovation at the University Health Network. Presentation to focus on re-imagining medicine in the digital age.

: Opening keynote by Dr. Alex Jadad, founder of eHealth Innovation at the University Health Network. Presentation to focus on re-imagining medicine in the digital age. 10:45 A.M.: Keynote by Dr. Alexandra Greenhill, one of Canada's leading physicians in digital health innovation. Discussions to focus on how AI and AI-enabled digital platforms can promote good health.

Keynote by Dr. Alexandra Greenhill, one of Canada's leading physicians in digital health innovation. Discussions to focus on how AI and AI-enabled digital platforms can promote good health. 12:30 P.M.: Panel discussion involving Dr. Samir Sinha, Dr. Andrew Bond, Dr. Matthew Chow on connecting care for the socially vulnerable, including seniors.

Panel discussion involving Dr. Samir Sinha, Dr. Andrew Bond, Dr. Matthew Chow on connecting care for the socially vulnerable, including seniors. 4:00 P.M.: Keynote by Salim Ismail, entrepreneur and member of the board of the XPRIZE Foundation, on how can we connect and scale up knowledge and take part in building stronger and more connected communities.







All the sessions are open to media. Full details for the two-day Summit are available on cmahealthsummit.ca/program. Media can also view the livestream at cmahealthsummit.ca/health-summit-live.

Media are invited to check in to the registration desk for accreditation.

