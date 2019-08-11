Media Advisory - CMA Health Summit Day 1: Harnessing technology in Canadian health care system Français
Aug 11, 2019, 15:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2019 Tomorrow the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is kicking off its 2nd annual CMA Health Summit to highlight and discuss how to scale up and harness technology to improve connectivity within the health care system. This year's event focuses on Connected in Care and welcomes nearly 1,000 physicians, policy-makers, innovators, patients and health stakeholders in Toronto over a two-day period.
WHEN:
Monday and Tuesday (August 12-13) between 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.
WHERE:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St. W, Toronto ON)
WHO AND WHAT TO WATCH:
All the sessions are open to media. Full details for the two-day Summit are available on cmahealthsummit.ca/program. Media can also view the livestream at cmahealthsummit.ca/health-summit-live.
Media are invited to check in to the registration desk for accreditation.
For further information: or to schedule an interview: Eric Collard, Manager, Media Relations, 613-277-1088, eric.collard@cma.ca
