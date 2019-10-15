Media Advisory - Climate and Energy Realist Seminars in Montreal (Oct 16) and Toronto (Oct 17)

Three-hour event presents the real science of climate change and the dangerous consequences of misguided climate policies

OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - As Greta Thunberg makes her way to Alberta to promote climate emergency, climate realists gather in Montreal and Toronto for a sober second thought about the challenges facing Canada on climate and energy policies.

The Canadian Climate Realism Interest Group (CCRIG) invites reporters, policy makers, and other interested parties to attend seminars in which climate, energy, and policy experts will present the latest findings in these rapidly changing fields. The first event will be held from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on October 16 at the Mount Royal Club, 1175 Sherbrooke St. W., Montreal. The second seminar will be held from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on October 17 at the Shangri-La Hotel, 188 University Avenue, Toronto. The presentation schedules may be seen here.

Credentialed media are admitted free of charge.

CCRIG originator and seminar presenter John Zacharias, a retired Toronto-based engineer, said, "I experienced first-hand the devastating impact of misguided climate policies when unnecessary greenhouse gas regulations made our company's operations untenable. One of my goals in organizing CCRIG was to publicize the actual state of the science underlying the climate scare and encourage a more balanced dialogue."

Economist and policy expert Robert Lyman, also a seminar presenter, explained, "Canada's current emissions policies and targets will inevitably impose immense costs on our economy and businesses, with negligible if any benefits in terms of changing global emissions...There is a better, more democratic, approach to policy that emphasizes the balancing of the many goals that we have as a country and that will promote rather than impair our national unity."

Seminar presenter Dr. Patrick Moore, a founding member of Greenpeace, said, "While there is no scientific proof that carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is causing recent warming, it is certain that increased CO 2 is greening the Earth. We should celebrate our CO 2 emissions, not demonize them!"

Dr. Alain Bonnier, Ph.D. Physics, INRS-Centre de Recherche en Énergie (1973), Montreal, also a seminar presenter, added, "Along with about 500 other scientists & professionals, I endorsed the European Climate Declaration, an open letter to the UN stating that 'there is no climate emergency.' We explained that the world has warmed at less than half the originally-predicted rate. Since 30 years, climate models forecasts have systematically been wrong in overestimating global temperature and for this reason are not remotely plausible as policy tools. There is no cause for panic and alarm."

Seminar presenter Reynald Du Berger, ing. FIC, professeur titulaire de géophysique, retraité de l'Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, a European Climate Declaration ECO Ambassador for French-speaking Canada, explained, "I am most concerned by media propaganda and biased teaching of climate science in Canadian schools. If Greta Thunberg leads a #climatestrike in Alberta, I would like to ask her a basic question: 'How do you explain the fact that the global average annual temperature has been stagnating over the last 20 years, despite the fact that more than 40% of all our CO 2 emissions have been emitted during the same 20 years?'

Professor Du Berger asks, "How can people go out into the streets to demonstrate on a complex scientific subject of which they know almost nothing – scaring themselves and others with media headlines, not peer-reviewed materials. We must have open debate about this controversial field."

