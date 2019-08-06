Media Advisory - CIBC to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on August 22, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will be announcing its 2019 third quarter results for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a live audio webcast and teleconference call with analysts, investors and media at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Earnings Conference Call/Webcast

The conference call will be available in English (416-340-2217, or toll-free 1-800-806-5484, passcode 6813145#) and French (514-392-1587, or toll-free 1-800-898-3989, passcode 1678971#). Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentations, CIBC executives will be available to answer questions.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in English and French at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

Financial Results and Investor Presentation

Details of CIBC's 2019 third quarter results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast.

Earnings Conference Call Replay and Archived Webcast

A telephone replay will be available in English (905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 4336505#) and French (514-861-2272 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7433339#) until 11:59 p.m. (ET) August 30, 2019.

The audio webcast will be archived at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

