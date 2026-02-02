TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC today confirmed its role as a partner bank for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank Development Group.

The group supports the development of the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a newly established multilateral financial institution focused on providing financing for defence, security, and infrastructure projects for NATO members and allied nations.

"As new opportunities emerge within the defence and security sectors, CIBC is proud to work alongside our clients and industry leaders to advance these efforts," said Harry Culham, President and CEO, CIBC. "Our team is committed to furthering Canada's economic strength and creating the conditions for a more resilient, prosperous future across key sectors of the economy, as we have done throughout our history."

"CIBC's participation reinforces the growing momentum behind a new financial architecture for defence and security," said Kevin Reed, President and COO of the DSRB Development Group. "DSRB is being built as a practical, multilateral solution that complements the expertise and capabilities of partner banks like CIBC and helps ensure capital flows at the scale and speed required to support allied defence, security and resilience."

