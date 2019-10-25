Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Economic Club of Canada - Calgary

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will address the Economic Club of Canada in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m. MDT. Mr. Dodig's speech will highlight the importance of Canada's energy sector to our national economy and a sustainable future with a focus on strengthening our country's leadership position in energy in the 21st century.

Mr. Dodig's remarks will be available via live webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m. MDT



WHO: Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC



WHERE: Economic Club of Canada - Calgary

