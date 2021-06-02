Media Advisory - CIBC hosting financial webinars on Investing in June

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - With a recent CIBC Economics report showing that Canadians could be sitting on as much as $100 billion in savings, CIBC is hosting free webinars on investing to help Canadians achieve their financial ambitions. Taking place on June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET in French and 2 p.m. ET in English, the webinars will feature CIBC experts providing insights on top investing trends and assisting clients in building the knowledge and confidence to invest in their future. The English webinar will be hosted by Carissa Lucreziano, CIBC Vice-President, Financial and Investment Advice, and the French webinar will be hosted by Sylvain Vinet, CIBC Vice-President and Eastern Canada Region Head of Retail Distribution.

The webinars will focus on the following topics:

Understanding market volatility — the importance of diversification and long-term investing

Rise of Sustainable Investing — types of sustainable investing and an explanation of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors

Understanding direct investing

To register for the webinars, visit the website here . Additional resources on saving and investing are also available on the CIBC website .

