Media Advisory - CF Polo Park celebrates 60th anniversary with vintage photo installation

WINNIPEG, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CF Polo Park is celebrating its 60th anniversary and the property's rich history as a retail and entertainment destination in Winnipeg. To celebrate this community milestone, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is showcasing a vintage photo installation throughout the shopping centre from September 3 to September 17, 2019.

This vintage photo gallery highlights how CF Polo Park looked when it first opened and how it has evolved over the years. These posters will be placed in different areas of the property, so customers can see how that specific area looked in the past. Through all the changes over the years, the commitment to community has never changed.

Come stand in a corner of the property, look at the photo, and see what it looked like 60 years ago.

WHO: CF Polo Park and the Historical Society of Winnipeg



WHAT: An exclusive media event, showcasing the new vintage photo gallery and celebrating CF

Polo Park's the 60th anniversary. Join us for custom cookies, candies, coffee and a

celebration



WHERE: CF Polo Park, Centre Court

1485 Portage Ave #66Q

Winnipeg, MB R3G 0W4



WHEN: Wednesday, September 4 at 10 a.m

INTERVIEWS, VISUALS, PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

B-roll and photo opportunities throughout CF Polo Park

Interviews are available with Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park.

