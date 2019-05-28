Media Advisory - Celebration of the 2019 World Milk Day

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 1st, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is taking part in World Milk Day, a global campaign that aims to celebrate the important and significant contributions of the dairy sector in providing safe and nutritious food to consumers and to highlight the sustainable, responsible and caring farm practices of dairy producers.

Leading up to June 1st, 2019, the celebrations will start early with the #EnjoyDairy Rally from May 29- May 31. On those days, the global campaign will respectively focus on three themes: 1) Nutrition, 2) Community and 3) Enjoyment of dairy.

WHEN

#EnjoyDairy Rally: May 29-31, 2019 and World Milk Day: June 1, 2019



WHAT

DFC is inviting consumers and industry stakeholders to share a photo/video of them raising a glass of milk on social media. DFC will also highlight the contributions of the dairy sector on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.

Presented in conjunction with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference and Trade Show on June 1st, DFC will hold a breakfast fireside chat on the role of the dairy sector and supply management as drivers of Canada's rural development.

WHO

With its world counterparts, Canadian dairy associations, processors, retailers, and producers, among others, are joining in on the celebrations.

WHERE

Events such as photo contests, milk donations and nutrition conferences are being held all over the world. To see a list of registered 2019 World Milk Day events, CLICK HERE. To follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, use #WorldMilkDay and #EnjoyDairy.

For more information, visit www.worldmilkday.org.

