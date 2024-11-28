Media Advisory - Celebrating Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Athletes

The Government of Canada will celebrate the achievements of the athletes who represented Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, will host an event in Ottawa to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

TIME: 12:30 p.m.

EVENT: Remarks by the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and athlete representatives

NOTES:

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

Participation in this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

Information on how to attend will be provided afterward.

Interviews with Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) team members, will be possible. Interview requests should be directed to Laura Albright from the COC ( [email protected] ) or Nicole Watts from the CPC ( [email protected] ).

