LONGUEUIL, QC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - From March 19 to 23, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will visit Fredericton and Kingston to talk about Starliner‑1, space exploration and his astronaut career.

Starliner-1 will be Joshua's first mission, making him the fourth CSA astronaut to take part in a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station and the first one to fly under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Media who wish to attend the following events or request an interview with Joshua Kutryk are asked to contact the CSA's Media Relations Office.

Fredericton

Presentation at the University of New Brunswick

Date: March 19, 2024



Time: 2:00 p.m. AT



What: Presentation and question-and-answer session with students



Who: Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut



Where: University of New Brunswick

Kent Auditorium, Wu Conference Centre

6 Duffie Dr, Fredericton, NB E3B 0R6



Register: Please contact Kathleen McLaughlin, Media Relations Strategist at the

University of New Brunswick: [email protected]

Presentation at Nashwaaksis Middle School

Date: March 20, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. AT



What: Presentation and question-and-answer session with grade 6 students



Who: Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut



Where: Nashwaaksis Middle School

324 Fulton Ave, Fredericton, NB E3A 5J4

NMS Theatre

Kingston

Presentation at Queens University

Date: March 22, 2024



Time: 5:30 p.m. ET



What: Presentation and question-and-answer session with undergraduate and graduate students in engineering and science fields.



Who: Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut



Where: Queens University- Mitchell Hall room 395

69 Union St West, Kingston ON K7L 3N6

Presentation at the Royal Military College of Canada

Date: March 23, 2024



Time: 1:30 p.m. ET



What: Presentation and question-and-answer session with students and faculty



Who: Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut



Where: Royal Military College

Currie Building, 15 Valour Dr, Kingston, ON K7K 5H1

