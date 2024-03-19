Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk visits Fredericton and Kingston Français
Mar 19, 2024, 07:00 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - From March 19 to 23, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will visit Fredericton and Kingston to talk about Starliner‑1, space exploration and his astronaut career.
Starliner-1 will be Joshua's first mission, making him the fourth CSA astronaut to take part in a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station and the first one to fly under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Media who wish to attend the following events or request an interview with Joshua Kutryk are asked to contact the CSA's Media Relations Office.
Presentation at the University of New Brunswick
|
Date:
|
March 19, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. AT
|
What:
|
Presentation and question-and-answer session with students
|
Who:
|
Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut
|
Where:
|
University of New Brunswick
|
Kent Auditorium, Wu Conference Centre
|
6 Duffie Dr, Fredericton, NB E3B 0R6
|
Register:
|
Please contact Kathleen McLaughlin, Media Relations Strategist at the
Presentation at Nashwaaksis Middle School
|
Date:
|
March 20, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. AT
|
What:
|
Presentation and question-and-answer session with grade 6 students
|
Who:
|
Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut
|
Where:
|
Nashwaaksis Middle School
|
324 Fulton Ave, Fredericton, NB E3A 5J4
|
NMS Theatre
Presentation at Queens University
|
Date:
|
March 22, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:30 p.m. ET
|
What:
|
Presentation and question-and-answer session with undergraduate and graduate students in engineering and science fields.
|
Who:
|
Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut
|
Where:
|
Queens University- Mitchell Hall room 395
|
69 Union St West, Kingston ON K7L 3N6
Presentation at the Royal Military College of Canada
|
Date:
|
March 23, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:30 p.m. ET
|
What:
|
Presentation and question-and-answer session with students and faculty
|
Who:
|
Joshua Kutryk, CSA astronaut
|
Where:
|
Royal Military College
|
Currie Building, 15 Valour Dr, Kingston, ON K7K 5H1
