Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen to visit Ottawa, Regina and Moose Jaw Français

News provided by

Canadian Space Agency

Feb 01, 2024, 12:15 ET

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - From February 6 to 9, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will visit Ottawa, Regina and Moose Jaw to talk about the Artemis II mission, during which he will become the first Canadian to fly around the Moon. Jenni Gibbons, the Canadian backup astronaut for Artemis II, will accompany Jeremy at the Ottawa events.

They will speak to groups of students about their preparation for the mission and encourage them to reach for the stars. They will also give presentations for the general public and will be available to give interviews to local media about Canada's role in lunar exploration and the Artemis program.

Journalists who wish to attend one of these events or request an interview with Jeremy Hansen or Jenni Gibbons are asked to contact the CSA Media Relations Office.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Ottawa (Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons)

When

What

Where

1:00 p.m. ET

Actua National Conference

Presentation to 40 students in grades 5 and 6 and about 100 STEM professionals.

Delta Ottawa City Centre

101 Lyon Street North

Ottawa, Ontario

K1R 5T9

3:00 p.m. ET

Nunavut Sivuniksavut School

Presentation to 30 Inuit post-secondary students.

450 Rideau Street

Ottawa, Ontario

K1N 5Z4

Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Regina

9:00 a.m. CT

First Nations University of Canada

Presentation to students and community members, followed by a question period.

1 First Nations Way

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4S 7K2

1:15 p.m. CT

Saskatchewan Science Centre

Presentation to 150 students and teachers from grades 6 to 9.

2903 Powerhouse Drive

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4N 0A1

7:00 p.m. CT

Saskatchewan Science Centre

Presentation to about 500 people from the general public.

2903 Powerhouse Drive

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4N 0A1

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Moose Jaw

10:00 a.m. CT

A.E. Peacock Collegiate

Presentation to over 1,000 students aged 9 and up from underrepresented groups, in person and online.

45 Ross Street East

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

S6H 0S3
Additional information

Follow us on social media!

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected], Website: asc-csa.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Space Agency