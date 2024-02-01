LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - From February 6 to 9, Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will visit Ottawa, Regina and Moose Jaw to talk about the Artemis II mission, during which he will become the first Canadian to fly around the Moon. Jenni Gibbons, the Canadian backup astronaut for Artemis II, will accompany Jeremy at the Ottawa events.

They will speak to groups of students about their preparation for the mission and encourage them to reach for the stars. They will also give presentations for the general public and will be available to give interviews to local media about Canada's role in lunar exploration and the Artemis program.

Journalists who wish to attend one of these events or request an interview with Jeremy Hansen or Jenni Gibbons are asked to contact the CSA Media Relations Office.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Ottawa (Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons) When What Where 1:00 p.m. ET Actua National Conference Presentation to 40 students in grades 5 and 6 and about 100 STEM professionals. Delta Ottawa City Centre 101 Lyon Street North Ottawa, Ontario K1R 5T9 3:00 p.m. ET Nunavut Sivuniksavut School Presentation to 30 Inuit post-secondary students. 450 Rideau Street Ottawa, Ontario K1N 5Z4 Thursday, February 8, 2024 – Regina 9:00 a.m. CT First Nations University of Canada Presentation to students and community members, followed by a question period. 1 First Nations Way Regina, Saskatchewan S4S 7K2 1:15 p.m. CT Saskatchewan Science Centre Presentation to 150 students and teachers from grades 6 to 9. 2903 Powerhouse Drive Regina, Saskatchewan S4N 0A1 7:00 p.m. CT Saskatchewan Science Centre Presentation to about 500 people from the general public. 2903 Powerhouse Drive Regina, Saskatchewan S4N 0A1 Friday, February 9, 2024 – Moose Jaw 10:00 a.m. CT A.E. Peacock Collegiate Presentation to over 1,000 students aged 9 and up from underrepresented groups, in person and online. 45 Ross Street East Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan S6H 0S3

