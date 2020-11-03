Media Advisory - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters: Trump or Biden - No Matter the Outcome, Canadian Manufacturers will be Impacted

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - There is a lot riding on the U.S. presidential election for Canadian manufacturers. Both candidates, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, present different challenges.

With Trump there is the potential for more trade instability, tariffs, and managed trade through quotas. Biden is proposing aggressive Buy America policies.

How do Canadian manufacturers deal with all of this?

Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, is available today and tomorrow to comment on the U.S. election.

