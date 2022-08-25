SYDNEY, NS, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard will hold a media event for the launch and demonstration of a new Canadian Coast Guard College engine training system.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. ADT Location: Canadian Coast Guard College, 1190 Westmount Rd

Sydney, NS, B1R 2J6





Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard will be at the Canadian Coast Guard College to unveil an innovative engine training system for Canadian Coast Guard students and personnel. This is the only system of its kind in Canada and one of two around the world. A demonstration will be provided.

NOTE: To ensure the continuity of our operations, we ask that all attendees complete a rapid antigen detection test (RADT) prior to these events. We recommend that a do-it-yourself RADT be used at home the night before or the morning of the ceremony. Wearing a mask will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

For further information: Kevin Lemkay, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-990-7537, [email protected]