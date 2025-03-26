WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayors and local officials from Canada, the United States of America and Mexico are participating in the 2025 Mayors' Trade Summit from March 27 to 28 to address the impact of imposed tariffs by the U.S. administration on their communities. As close allies, friends and neighbours, municipal leaders from the three countries are coming together, urging the U.S. administration to repeal the imposed tariffs and stop further threats affecting everyone, including Americans.

Press Conference

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (CNW Group/Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM))

Date and time: Friday, March 28, at 12:15 p.m.

Location: District Ballroom at the Mayflower Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.

Participants:

Canadian Delegation

Regina (SK) Mayor Chad Bachynski

Toronto (ON) Mayor Olivia Chow

(ON) Mayor Windsor (ON) Mayor Drew Dilkens

(ON) Mayor Sturgeon County (AB) Mayor Alanna Hnatiw

Surrey (BC) Mayor Brenda Locke

(BC) Mayor Grand Bay-Westfield (NB) Mayor Brittany Merrifield

(NB) Mayor Ottawa (ON) Mayor Mark Sutcliffe

(ON) Mayor Mascouche (QC) Mayor Guillaume Tremblay

U.S. Delegation

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett

New Orleans (LA) Mayor LaToya Cantrell

(LA) Mayor USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran

USCM President and Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther

San Antonio (TX) Mayor Ron Nirenberg

(TX) Mayor Columbia (SC) Mayor Daniel Rickenmann

(SC) Mayor Lansing (MI) Mayor Andy Schor

Mexican Delegation:

Pátzcuaro (Michoacán) Mayor Julio Alberto Arreola Vázquez

Uruapan (Michoacán) Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez

(Michoacán) Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez San Luis Potosí (San Luis Potosí) Mayor Enrique Francisco Galindo Ceballos

Cuautepec de Hinojosa ( Hidalgo ) Mayor Jorge Hernández Araus

( ) Mayor Jorge Hernández Araus Piedras Negras ( Coahuila ) Mayor Carlos Jacobo Rodríguez González

( ) Mayor Carlos Jacobo Rodríguez González Ensenada ( Baja California ) Mayor Claudia Josefina Agatón Muñiz

( ) Mayor Claudia Josefina Agatón Muñiz Naucalpan de Juárez (Estado de Mexico ) Mayor Isaac Martín Montoya Márquez

de Juárez (Estado de ) Mayor Isaac Martín Montoya Márquez Pueblo Nuevo, Durango Mayor Adrián Noel Chaparro Gandara

Notes for media:

All times are local

Media are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to setup

The event will be live streamed on FCM's Youtube page.

To attend and participate in person, please complete this form.

