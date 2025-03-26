Media Advisory - Canadian, American and Mexican Mayors United Against Imposed Tariffs by U.S. Administration Français
News provided byFederation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)
Mar 26, 2025, 11:48 ET
WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mayors and local officials from Canada, the United States of America and Mexico are participating in the 2025 Mayors' Trade Summit from March 27 to 28 to address the impact of imposed tariffs by the U.S. administration on their communities. As close allies, friends and neighbours, municipal leaders from the three countries are coming together, urging the U.S. administration to repeal the imposed tariffs and stop further threats affecting everyone, including Americans.
Press Conference
Date and time: Friday, March 28, at 12:15 p.m.
Location: District Ballroom at the Mayflower Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.
Participants:
Canadian Delegation
- Regina (SK) Mayor Chad Bachynski
- Toronto (ON) Mayor Olivia Chow
- Windsor (ON) Mayor Drew Dilkens
- Sturgeon County (AB) Mayor Alanna Hnatiw
- Surrey (BC) Mayor Brenda Locke
- Grand Bay-Westfield (NB) Mayor Brittany Merrifield
- Ottawa (ON) Mayor Mark Sutcliffe
- Mascouche (QC) Mayor Guillaume Tremblay
U.S. Delegation
- Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett
- New Orleans (LA) Mayor LaToya Cantrell
- USCM CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran
- USCM President and Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther
- San Antonio (TX) Mayor Ron Nirenberg
- Columbia (SC) Mayor Daniel Rickenmann
- Lansing (MI) Mayor Andy Schor
Mexican Delegation:
- Pátzcuaro (Michoacán) Mayor Julio Alberto Arreola Vázquez
- Uruapan (Michoacán) Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez
- San Luis Potosí (San Luis Potosí) Mayor Enrique Francisco Galindo Ceballos
- Cuautepec de Hinojosa (Hidalgo) Mayor Jorge Hernández Araus
- Piedras Negras (Coahuila) Mayor Carlos Jacobo Rodríguez González
- Ensenada (Baja California) Mayor Claudia Josefina Agatón Muñiz
- Naucalpan de Juárez (Estado de Mexico) Mayor Isaac Martín Montoya Márquez
- Pueblo Nuevo, Durango Mayor Adrián Noel Chaparro Gandara
Notes for media:
- All times are local
- Media are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to setup
- The event will be live streamed on FCM's Youtube page.
- To attend and participate in person, please complete this form.
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,100 members representing more than 92 percent of the Canadian population.
SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)
For more information, please contact: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]
