Media Advisory - Canada Promotes Indigenous Participation in Forest Sector

Natural Resources Canada

Jul 12, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will make an announcement at Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation for a sustainable forestry project that will create jobs, boost the local economy and help conserve Canadian forests. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Media are also invited to participate in a tour of the cultural centre and the biomass facility.

Date:

July 15, 2019

Time:

12:30 p.m. EDT


Location:

Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute
207 Rue Opemiska Meskino
Oujé-Bougoumou, Quebec, G0W 3C0

