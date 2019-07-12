Media Advisory - Canada Promotes Indigenous Participation in Forest Sector Français
Jul 12, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will make an announcement at Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation for a sustainable forestry project that will create jobs, boost the local economy and help conserve Canadian forests. A media availability will follow the announcement.
Media are also invited to participate in a tour of the cultural centre and the biomass facility.
|
Date:
|
July 15, 2019
|
Time:
|
12:30 p.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
