Media Advisory - Canada Promotes Indigenous Participation in Forest Sector

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will make an announcement at Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation for a sustainable forestry project that will create jobs, boost the local economy and help conserve Canadian forests. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Media are also invited to participate in a tour of the cultural centre and the biomass facility.

Date: July 15, 2019 Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT



Location: Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute

207 Rue Opemiska Meskino

Oujé-Bougoumou, Quebec, G0W 3C0

