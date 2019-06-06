Media Advisory - Canada Post to host Annual Public Meeting in St. John's, N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post will be holding its 14th Annual Public Meeting Wednesday, June 12 in St. John's, N.L. The event is open to the public to attend in person or via a live webcast. This forum will provide an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation, its service to Canadians and its financial results. Participants will also be able to ask questions or provide feedback.

Jessica McDonald, Chair of Canada Post's Board of Directors, Doug Ettinger, President and CEO, and Wayne Cheeseman, Chief Financial Officer, will present at this meeting.

Registration will begin at 12:30 pm; register to attend in person. For those unable to attend the public meeting in person, a bilingual webcast will be available. Register for the webcast at canadapost.ca/publicmeeting.

Date and time: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 1 pm NT (11:30 am ET)

Location: St. John's Convention Centre – Bannerman Room

101 New Gower Street

St. John's, N.L.

Our 2018 Annual Report is available here.

