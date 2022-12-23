OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada's winter storm warning today for virtually every region across the country, Canada Post is advising customers that we have issued red and yellow delivery service alerts for every province and territory.

We will do our best to process and delivery today, but it may not be possible in some regions and may be delayed in others. Although recovery efforts are underway to get some delivery on December 24 where warranted, these efforts will be pending weather and road conditions as we prioritize the safety of our employees. Regular delivery operations will resume on Wednesday, December 28.

While our delivery agents will do their best to deliver through these difficult weather conditions, severe winter elements pose a safety risk to our employees – and others. The safety of our employees is our top priority.

Where we can deliver, we are asking Canadians to keep a clear path home by clearing snow and ice from your walkways, stairs, and driveways, and around your mailbox. Some tips include:

Remove snow and ice from your walkways, driveway, and around your mailbox.

De-ice your stairs, entrance, and the path to your mailbox, using sand or salt.

Keep your stairs, handrails, and mailbox free of obstructions, and in good repair.

We appreciate your help in keeping our employees – and others – safe.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can check our Delivery service alerts webpage or contact Canada Post's Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

