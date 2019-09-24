Media Advisory - Canada Energy Regulator to hold oral hearing on NGTL application to change pipeline tariff

Hearing is expected to last for one day

CALGARY, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator will hear oral arguments on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) to amend its pipeline tariff. The company has applied to incorporate a Temporary Service Protocol into its tariff.

The hearing will begin at 9 am on Wednesday, September 25 in the Canada Energy Regulator Hearing Room. Media and the public are welcome to attend. The CER will also provide a live audio broadcast.

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

9 am (Mountain Daylight Time)

Canada Energy Regulator Hearing Room (2nd Floor)

517 Tenth Ave SW

Calgary, AB

Related Products

Link to audio broadcast - http://cer.isilive.net/NOVA/

Link to Regulatory Documents - https://apps.cer-rec.gc.ca/REGDOCS/Item/View/3816276

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media.

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

For further information: Sarah Kiley, Communications Officer, Canada Energy Regulator, Email: Sarah.Kiley@cer-rec.gc.ca, Telephone: 403-614-6526, Telephone: (toll-free) 1-800-899-1265