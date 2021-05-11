Media Advisory - Canada and Ontario to make an important transit infrastructure announcement

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade and member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA).

Other representatives in attendance:

John Tory , Mayor of Toronto

, Mayor of Frank Scarpitti , Mayor of Markham and Chair of York Region Rapid Transit Committee

, Mayor of and Chair of York Region Rapid Transit Committee Chairman Wayne Emmerson , CEO for the Regional Municipality of York

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021



Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT



Zoom event: To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to [email protected].



Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Infrastructure Canada's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Natasha Tremblay, Press Secretary, Office of the Ontario Minister of Transportation, [email protected] ; Communications Branch, [email protected], 416-327-1158; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

