Media Advisory - CAMIMH announces the Faces of Mental Illness for 2019-2020

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT: The Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) will announce the 2019-2020 Faces of Mental Illness.



WHO: Special Guests:

The Faces of Mental Illness for 2019-2020

2019-2020 Mary Deacon, Chair, Bell Let's Talk

Florence Budden, Co-Chair, CAMIMH

Fardous Hosseiny, Co-Chair, CAMIMH



WHERE: The Richmond

477 Richmond Street West, Suite 104

Toronto



WHEN: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Announcement: 10:00 a.m.

Photo opportunity: 10:30 a.m.



Note: parking is available on the street and at nearby lots.

CAMIMH would like to thank its generous sponsors who make this campaign possible: Bell Let's Talk, The Mental Health Commission of Canada, Lundbeck Canada, Innovative Medicines Canada, Canadian Credit Union Association, and Impact Public Affairs.

Established in 1998, the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health (CAMIMH) is an alliance of mental health organizations comprised of health care providers and organizations representing persons with mental illness and their families and caregivers. CAMIMH's mandate is to ensure that mental health is placed on the national agenda so that persons with a lived experience of mental illness and their families receive appropriate access to care and support.

To learn more about the Faces of Mental Illness campaign, please visit camimh.ca

SOURCE Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health

For further information: Rita Rahmati, Email: rita@impactcanada.com, Cell: 647-289-9774

Related Links

http://www.camimh.ca/

