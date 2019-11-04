Media Advisory: CAA & Toronto Police Service partner for winter driving launch
Nov 04, 2019, 07:12 ET
THORNHILL, ON, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Are you ready for winter driving? CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) and Toronto Police Service (TPS) are partnering up to kick off the season with a photo and video opportunity that will help remind motorists the important tips that will keep them safe on the roads this winter.
When:
Thursday, November 7, 2019
6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
What:
Media Outreach & Photo Opportunity
Winter Prep Stations
Where:
Collision Reporting Centre
39 Howden Rd, Scarborough, ON M1R 3C7
Who:
Kaitlynn Furse, director, corporate communications,
CAA South Central Ontario
Brett Moore, sergeant traffic services, Toronto Police Service
About CAA South Central Ontario
For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is one of nine auto clubs across Canada providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for our over 2 million Members.
SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario
For further information: Nadia Matos, Media & PR Consultant, C: (416) 523-0663, E: nm12@caasco.ca; Kaitlynn Furse, Director Corporate Communications, C: (647) 227-7559, E: kfur@caasco.ca
