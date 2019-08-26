Media Advisory - BIXI Montréal launches electric bikes Français

News provided by

BIXI Montréal

Aug 26, 2019, 08:35 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The City of Montréal and BIXI Montréal will present the fleet of electric BIXIs – power-assisted bicycles made in Québec – at a news conference you are invited to attend on August 26, at 3:30 pm at the BIXI Station on de la Commune street and King street.

On hand for this announcement and demonstration will be Marie Elaine Farley, Chair of the Board of Directors, BIXI Montréal, who will provide details of the roll-out, Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, Marianne Giguère, City Councillor and associate advisor for active transportation, and Éric Alan Caldwell, a member of the City of Montréal executive committee, with responsibility for urban planning and transport.

SUMMARY


Date:

Monday, August 26, 2019

Time:

3:30 p.m.

Place:

The BIXI Station on de la Commune street and King street
Montréal

We suggest you bring your cycling helmet so you can test one of these new bikes and give this experience a try. If you don't have a helmet, however, we'll have one for you – no problem!

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

For further information: Josiane Bétit, (514) 831 0276; or Sophie Des Marais for BIXI Montréal, (514) 234-4736

Related Links

https://montreal.bixi.com

Organization Profile

BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization created in 2014 by the city of Montreal to manage its bike-sharing system. The BIXI network has 7,250 bikes and 600 stations spread out across the areas of Montreal, Longueuil and Westmount. Much more than just a simple mode of...

You just read:

Media Advisory - BIXI Montréal launches electric bikes

News provided by

BIXI Montréal

Aug 26, 2019, 08:35 ET