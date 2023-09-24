Media Advisory: Bimbo Canada invites you to the Bimbo Global Race by Dempster's on Sunday, September 24 at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada invites media to attend the Bimbo Global Race on Sunday, September 24, brought to you by brands Canadians know and love, such as Dempster's®, Villaggio®, Stonemill®, Oroweat®, Takis®, Vachon® and more.

The Bimbo Global Race by Dempster's is an event that celebrates Canadians getting active together and giving back to our community. This is part of a unique global event that brings together more than 120,000 runners in 22 countries in 36 cities, taking place on the same day worldwide!

For every participant, Dempster's will donate 20 slices of bread to local food banks across the country.

What: Bimbo Global Race at Ashbridges Bay. Planned events include:

7:00 a.m. EDT - Check In Opens

8:15 a.m. EDT – 10 km Race Begins

9:30 a.m. EDT – 5 km Run Begins

10:00 a.m. EDT - BBQ Catering Opens

10:30 a.m. EDT – 3 km Walk/Run Begins

12:00 p.m. EDT - Closing Remarks

1:00 p.m. EDT - Event Ends



When: Sunday, September 24 at 7:00am EDT



Where: Ashbridges Bay Park, Picnic Site #2

1561 Lake Shore Blvd E

Toronto, ON

M4L 3W6 (Google Maps)

Bimbo Canada is Canada's oldest and largest bakery, operating for more than 112 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 18 brands. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

