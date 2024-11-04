MEDIA ADVISORY: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport kicks off the season of giving to assist community members in need

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9:00 am EST, officials from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Daily Bread Food Bank will kick off the season of giving early by announcing a month-long donation drive at the airport for Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank. Donations will go toward helping the thousands of families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

WHAT: Executives from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Daily Bread Food Bank

will announce a month-long donation drive that aims to bring airport passengers,

employers and workers together to combat food scarcity ahead of the holidays. WHO: RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto

Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation

Neil Hetherington, President and CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:00 am (EST) WHERE: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, 2 Eireann Quay, Toronto, ON

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will deliver a US Preclearance facility in late 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. To learn more, visit www.billybishopairport.com.

