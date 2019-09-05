Media Advisory - Billy Bishop Airport Celebrates 80th Anniversary!

As part of Billy Bishop Airport's 80 th anniversary celebrations, media are invited to come "fly with us down memory lane," join in on the festivities and learn more about the airport's rich history and the important role it plays in serving Toronto.

What: Media are invited to join in on the festivities at Billy Bishop Airport and capture footage of YTZ's milestone anniversary celebration, which will include the opportunity to view 80 Years Young, a special photography exhibit showcasing the airport's unique history, indulge in 80th-themed treats and conduct interviews about the airport's rich history and the important role it plays in serving Canada's largest city. To thank our passengers, airport staff will also complete YTZ's 80th act of kindness as part of the airport's months-long #80ActsofKindness campaign.



Where: Island-side atrium at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)



When: September 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Who: Geoffrey Wilson, CEO, PortsToronto (owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport)

Gene Cabral, Executive Vice President, PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Airport



NOTE: Satellite trucks/camera operators may take the ferry across to the island at no cost where parking is available. Please coordinate with Sarah Sutton at ssutton@portstoronto.com or (647) 298-0544.

For more information on Billy Bishop Airport's history, visit billybishopairport.com.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (https://www.billybishopairport.com)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards, including being named one of the top airports globally and in North America in both the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards and Skytrax World Airport Awards. Billy Bishop Airport has also been ranked as the fourth Best International Airport by Condé Nast Traveler and has ranked top ten on Private Fly's list for Most Scenic Airport Approaches in the world for five consecutive years.

SOURCE PortsToronto

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Sutton, Manager, Communications and Government Relations, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0544, E-mail: ssutton@portstoronto.com