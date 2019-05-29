Media Advisory - ATB Financial to hold 2019 Annual Public Meeting in Calgary

EDMONTON, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - ATB Financial will hold its 2019 annual public meeting on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Calgary's Folk Festival Hall. Joan Hertz, chair of the board, Curtis Stange, president and chief executive officer, and Bob McGee, chief financial officer, will be sharing ATB's story over the last fiscal year. They will be joined by ATB's board of directors, some ATB business customers and community members. All Albertans are welcome.

A reception will be held following the annual public meeting.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019

Place: Folk Festival Hall

1215 10 Ave SE,

Calgary, Alberta

Time: 2:30 pm MST - Doors open

3 pm MST - Annual public meeting begins

4 - 5:30 pm MST Reception

ATB Financial invites members of the media to attend. Company representatives will be available for media interviews after the meeting. Please note: for those interested in attending, advance registration is appreciated through media@atb.com

About ATB Financial

With $54.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution. But don't let that fool you—we're so much more than a bank. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times, and today we have 174 branches, 143 agencies, a Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and mobile and online banking. And did you know we're fast becoming the digital bank and the bank for entrepreneurs? We're already the place to work for our more than 5,500 team members who love to serve close to 770,000 customers in 247 Alberta communities. To find out more, visit us at atb.com .

For more information, please contact:

Karin Põldaas

Communications Director

ATB Financial

403-660-5296

kpoldaas@atb.com



SOURCE ATB Financial

Related Links

http://www.atb.com

