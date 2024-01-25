LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 5, 2024, media are invited for a behind-the-scenes look at how Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen is preparing for the historic Artemis II mission to the Moon.

This media activity will be held at CSA headquarters in Longueuil, Quebec, from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm ET. Media will hear from Jeremy Hansen and CSA experts about different aspects of mission preparation; witness demonstrations pertaining to physical training and nutrition; and learn more about Canadarm3 and the Lunar Gateway program. A food tasting session will also take place.

The following CSA experts will be available for interviews during the event:

Natalie Hirsch , Project Manager, Operational Space Medicine

, Project Manager, Operational Space Medicine Ken Podwalski, Executive Director, Gateway Program

Mathieu Caron , Director, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine

Media are expected to arrive by 8:30 am ET. Spaces are limited, so please register in advance by confirming your participation with the CSA's Media Relations Office.

Website: asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on social media!

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]