MEDIA ADVISORY - ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF TVA GROUP INC.

MONTREAL, May 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of TVA Group Inc. will be held live on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. via video webcast.

The question period during the meeting will be reserved for shareholders. Members of the media who wish to ask questions may do so after the meeting by writing to [email protected]

VIRTUAL MEETING

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Procedure: To join the meeting, click HERE at least 15 minutes before it starts.

DOCUMENTATION

Relevant documents will be available on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of Canada's most popular English-language titles. Its Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

SOURCE TVA Group

For further information: Véonique Mercier, Vice-President, Communications, Quebecor, [email protected]