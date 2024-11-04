Media Advisory - Annual Candlelight Tribute to commemorate Canada's fallen heroes and Veterans
Nov 04, 2024, 14:26 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Randeep Sarai, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will attend the annual Candlelight Tribute to honour our country's fallen heroes and Veterans, and pass the torch of remembrance from Veterans to youth.
Parliamentary Secretary Sarai and other event participants will be available to media following the event.
Location:
LeBreton Gallery
Date:
Tuesday, 5 November 2024
Time:
19:00 EST
Media who want to participate are asked to register in advance by contacting [email protected] with the name(s) of their attendee(s) and media outlet.
If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.
Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]
