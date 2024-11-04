Media Advisory - Annual Candlelight Tribute to commemorate Canada's fallen heroes and Veterans

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Randeep Sarai, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will attend the annual Candlelight Tribute to honour our country's fallen heroes and Veterans, and pass the torch of remembrance from Veterans to youth.

Parliamentary Secretary Sarai and other event participants will be available to media following the event.

Location: LeBreton Gallery

Canadian War Museum

1 Vimy Place

Ottawa, Ontario Date: Tuesday, 5 November 2024 Time: 19:00 EST

