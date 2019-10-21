Media Advisory - Aimia to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will issue its third quarter 2019 financial results at 6:00 p.m. EDT on the evening of Monday, October 28, 2019, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast the following day on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During this call, Aimia's Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Rabe, and Chief Financial Officer Steve Leonard will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts.

Media and interested participants may access this call on a listen-only basis. Listen-only callers should access the call via our simultaneous audio webcast at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1860385/8CBD1B20D2BEBDBD87A306C4C8236C20

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available at: https://corp.aimia.com/investors/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

For further information: Tom Tran, 416-352-3728, IRandMedia@aimia.com

