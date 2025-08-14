AIMIA DECLARES PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.392563 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1.

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1. A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.485813 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3.

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3. A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.431266 per Floating Dividend Rate Preferred Share, Series 4. The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

In each case, dividends are payable on September 30, 2025 to the holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

