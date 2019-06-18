Media Advisory - AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde to Address Economic Club of Canada on First Nations Priorities: A New Relationship and a New Agenda - June 19, 2019

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde will address the Economic Club of Canada tomorrow in Ottawa, setting out First Nations priorities for a new relationship and a new agenda. The speech will focus on current priorities for progress that will strengthen First Nations and Canada, including immediate action for the federal government and key priorities as the country approaches the next federal election.

Event: Speech by AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde

"A New Relationship and a New Agenda: First Nations'

Priorities Are Canada's Priorities"



Date and Time: Wednesday June 19, 2019 – 7:30 a.m. ET.



Location: The Fairmont Château Laurier, The Canadian Room

1 Rideau St., Ottawa

The speech is open to media and media can register onsite. The speech will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. For more information please visit https://www.economicclub.ca/events.

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

