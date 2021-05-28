OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Representatives of the media are invited to attend Accessibility Standards Canada's first annual public meeting, "Making Canada Accessible", taking place online on Monday, May 31st, 2021.

When

May 31st, 2021 from 1 to 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Where

This event is virtual. Instructions on how to join will be sent to registered participants before the event.

What

This event is an opportunity for Canadians to:

Meet Accessibility Standards Canada's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer;

Learn about their mandate, achievements and plans for the future; and

Share thoughts and ask questions on accessibility priority areas.

Guest accessibility experts include Maayan Ziv, Meenu Sikand, Dr. Roberta Timothy, Melissa Graham and Paul Lupien. For more information, visit: https://accessible.canada.ca/making-canada-accessible-join-us.

Notes to Editor

To register for this event, please contact Accessibility Standards Canada before May 30th at 4 p.m. at [email protected].ca. Details on how to join the meeting online or by phone will then be sent to you by e-mail.

Related products

Making Canada Accessible – Join us!

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

For further information: Martine Bareil, Manager, Communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, Email: [email protected]