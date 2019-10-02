Media Advisory - 17th annual Toronto's Vital Signs report by Toronto Foundation to be launched at special event on October 8
Oct 02, 2019, 15:32 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at the Glenn Gould Studio, Toronto Foundation will present its 17th annual Toronto's Vital Signs report. Regarded as the "city's report card" on quality of life, Toronto's Vital Signs will be available to media from October 7, in advance of the leaders' debate for the federal election.
More than 300 Toronto city builders and philanthropists will gather for a presentation of the study's key findings, a keynote address, and a panel conversation with grassroots leaders whose work addresses some of the key concerns in the report.
|
What:
|
Toronto's Vital Signs release event
|
Where:
|
Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front Street West
|
Accessible venue. ASL interpretation will be provided.
|
When:
|
Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 9:00 am – 11:30 am.
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Doors open
|
9:10 a.m.
|
Opening remarks from Sharon Avery, president & CEO, Toronto Foundation
|
9:20 a.m.
|
Presentation of Key Findings from Steve Ayer, lead researcher and author, Common
|
9:40 a.m.
|
Keynote from Jay Pitter, award-winning placemaker, author, and John Bousfield
|
.
|
10:00 a.m
|
Reflection from Phylicia Davis-Wesseling, Grassroots Leader Advisor
|
10:05 a.m.
|
Panel conversation with grassroot leaders Bri Gardner, Gerard Meade, and Mussarat
|
10:15 a.m.
|
Closing remarks from Sharon Avery
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Reception – light refreshments will be served
|
11:30 a.m.
|
Event ends
|
Interviews: Sharon Avery, president and CEO, Toronto Foundation and Steve Ayer, lead researcher and author will be
SOURCE Toronto Foundation
For further information: and for media RSVPs, please contact Sasha Chabot-Gaspé, 416-921-2035 ext. 211, schabotgaspe@torontofoundation.ca
