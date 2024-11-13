Torontonians Are More Vulnerable: New Data from the Vital Signs Roundup on Growth

Increasing economic vulnerability is leading to

precarious mental and physical wellbeing

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The first-ever short-form Toronto's Vital Signs report asks people to consider a new perspective on growth. While the rise in population has dominated the civic conversation, the latest research reveals new data on an overlooked and urgent reality.

Roundup on Growth Webinar on November 13th at Noon moderated by Toronto Foundation's Mohamed Huque with speakers: CP Planner Cheryll Case, Nation Cheong from the United Way of Greater Toronto, Steven Ayer, Common Good Strategies (CNW Group/Toronto Foundation)

"It's time to get a grip on growth," says Sharon Avery, CEO of Toronto Foundation. "Our new Roundup provides a detailed picture of how population growth is showing up, which matters for a city that will always rely on immigration. Digging into the data, we learned that population growth alone does not reflect the state of the city. What really struck us was an overlooked story of growth. The rise in vulnerability requires our full attention."

Increasing economic vulnerability is leading to precarious mental and physical wellbeing:

Income & Wealth: Economic vulnerability is growing . 4 in 10 Torontonians (40%) are saying their household income is not enough—up from 3 in 10 last year (31%). That represents an increase of close to 700,000 more residents across the Toronto census metropolitan area (CMA) for a total of 2.7million (out of a total of 6.8million). Canada -wide, prices have increased 18% since the onset of the pandemic, with even larger increases in food prices (25%) and rent (23%). More Torontonians are visiting food banks (over 300,000/month or 1 in 10); often they are new clients and employed.

Economic vulnerability is growing 4 in 10 Torontonians (40%) are saying their household income is not enough—up from 3 in 10 last year (31%). That represents an increase of close to 700,000 more residents across the census metropolitan area (CMA) for a total of 2.7million (out of a total of 6.8million). -wide, prices have increased 18% since the onset of the pandemic, with even larger increases in food prices (25%) and rent (23%). More Torontonians are visiting food banks (over 300,000/month or 1 in 10); often they are new clients and employed. Work : Unemployment was up this year in Toronto (averaging 8.4%), particularly for young people (nearing 20%), with many of those who are unemployed reporting disabilities that limit their daily activities. Half of Toronto tax filers earn less than $38,500 per year, significantly under the $45,600 considered a living wage.

: Unemployment was up this year in (averaging 8.4%), particularly for young people (nearing 20%), with many of those who are unemployed reporting disabilities that limit their daily activities. Half of tax filers earn less than per year, significantly under the considered a living wage. Health : Over half a million Torontonians don't have a family doctor, including more than 120,000 people with the lowest incomes. More than 1 in 4 (26%) of adults in Toronto still report at least moderate symptoms of depression in the third quarter of 2024 with nearly 1 in 5 (17%) reporting at least moderate symptoms of anxiety—unchanged since 2021.

: Over half a million Torontonians don't have a family doctor, including more than 120,000 people with the lowest incomes. More than 1 in 4 (26%) of adults in still report at least moderate symptoms of depression in the third quarter of 2024 with nearly 1 in 5 (17%) reporting at least moderate symptoms of anxiety—unchanged since 2021. Housing: Toronto's shelters are turning away a higher number of residents, leaving more people to encampments: In September 2024 there were an average of 230 daily unhoused callers looking for a match to a shelter and only seven (about 3%) were referred to a space. In March 2024 there were more than 200 tents across 72 parks compared to 82 tents across 24 parks at the same time last year.

What's more, the community-based organizations providing our fundamental support system are under significant strain with unprecedented demand for services and persistent declines in donations. These organizations are best positioned to lead the change we need.

ONN's 2024 State of the Sector data shows Toronto nonprofits are stretched: only 15% are able to meet current demands; 85% are experiencing staffing and/or volunteer challenges and as a result more than half of these have scaled back programs. 58% are struggling with space and Toronto nonprofits are much less likely to own their own buildings than those in the rest of the province.

only 15% are able to meet current demands; 85% are experiencing staffing and/or volunteer challenges and as a result more than half of these have scaled back programs. 58% are struggling with space and nonprofits are much less likely to own their own buildings than those in the rest of the province. Giving is down: Less than 1 in 5 tax filers claimed a donation in 2022, which is a year-over-year decline and part of a long-term trend. 34% of Toronto nonprofits report declining revenue from individual donations in 2024 compared to 19% reporting an increase.

As always, we can see bright spots from the year as well:

Economic growth : Toronto CMA retail sales were 75% higher in 2023 versus 2015, well beyond inflationary increases. The average hourly wage is now $39 , up from $30 in early 2020. The job vacancy rate has plummeted, from a high of 5.3% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2024, back to pre-pandemic levels. This has alleviated worker shortages in many sectors of the economy.

: Toronto CMA retail sales were 75% higher in 2023 versus 2015, well beyond inflationary increases. The average hourly wage is now , up from in early 2020. The job vacancy rate has plummeted, from a high of 5.3% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2024, back to pre-pandemic levels. This has alleviated worker shortages in many sectors of the economy. Choosing cycling as transportation : Bike Share Toronto is on pace to have six million trips in 2024 — triple the volume from 2018 and double from 2020.

: Bike Share Toronto is on pace to have six million trips in 2024 — triple the volume from 2018 and double from 2020. Accessing public arts, culture & recreation: Attendance at City-produced cultural programs and events returned to the two-million mark in 2022. There were 3.5 million library visits in the second quarter of 2024, and while still recovering, it's the best quarter in five years.

"It's not all bad news," says Avery. "Our hope is that the economic growth will continue, so the heightened vulnerability will begin to drop. But when 2.7 million people say they don't have enough to make ends meet, we can't look away. The time to be an active citizen is now."

Better understand the complex issues that compound vulnerability. Start by reading Toronto's Vital Signs Roundup on Growth.

Start by reading Vital Signs Roundup on Growth. Reflect on your assumptions , so that you can contribute differently to civic conversation.

, so that you can contribute differently to civic conversation. Donate what you can. Our collective financial support can have a huge impact.

Our collective financial support can have a huge impact. Volunteer. Giving your time to local organizations is a demonstration of our shared values and concern for our neighbours.

Giving your time to local organizations is a demonstration of our shared values and concern for our neighbours. Expect more from your elected officials. Core funding for community organizations is essential. Flag Torontonians' vulnerability and push for systems change to address the endemic income inequality that divides us and costs us all.

Read Toronto's Vital Signs, Roundup on Growth

www.torontofoundation.ca/vital-signs-2024

What's Different: Our first-ever short-form Toronto's Vital Signs Report

For the past two decades, Toronto's Vital Signs Report has provided an in-depth assessment of our city's quality of life across a set of standard issue areas. Our Roundup on Growth provides a first-ever snapshot of the city through a limited set of indicators and community voices while highlighting the theme of this year: our growing population and vulnerability. This new series of Roundups will feature a unique theme each time and serve as a complement to our full report which will be released again in 2026.

About Toronto Foundation

As the city's community foundation, we exist to create a more fair and just society where everyone can thrive. We pool philanthropic dollars and facilitate charitable donations for maximum community impact. Our individual, family and organizational funds number more than 900 and we administer more than $700 million in assets. Through strategic granting, thought leadership and convening, we engage in city building, mobilizing people and resources to increase the quality of life in Toronto.

Visit www.torontofoundation.ca and follow @TorontoFdn

SOURCE Toronto Foundation

For further information and interviews: Contact: Fennella Bruce | [email protected] | 647.290.7610