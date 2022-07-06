POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MedHelper Inc., a Canadian healthcare technology company, is proud to announce their selection in the 4th Call of the FSISSS program for their project "Implementation of a digital platform to increase therapeutic adherence via an interactive patient-healthcare professional model".

"The project aims to evaluate the platform effectiveness at improving adherence, an important issue in efficient healthcare. It is estimated that more than 1.3 million Quebecers do not adhere to their treatment as prescribed. By ensuring better treatment efficacy and chronic disease control, improved adherence has the potential to provide several benefits such as reduced co-morbidities, reduced costs associated with hospitalizations, reduced absenteeism from work, and optimization of health care services in general.", said Terry Fitzpatrick, Co-founder and CEO, MedHelper Inc.

The FSISSS program provides financial support for the implementation and evaluation of innovative projects in real healthcare settings. An important lever put in place as part of the 2017-2022 Quebec Life Sciences Strategy, the FSISSS program aims to respond to pressing health challenges and demonstrate value to institutions in Quebec's public health and social services network.

The Quebec Government announced its plans to accelerate innovations in health and social services in a recent press release. A full list of FSISSS projects covered by this announcement (4th and 5th Calls) can be found here.

About MedHelper

MedHelper is the leader in providing post-diagnostic support for people taking medications. The Montreal based healthcare technology start-up specializes in digitizing personalized care plans to make them more accessible. The solution encourages better care plan execution, builds stronger relationships and communication between individuals and their healthcare providers.

For more information visit https://medhelper.com/.

For further information: Meighen Fitzpatrick, T: 5149756849, Email: [email protected]