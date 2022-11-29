MIRABEL, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Medfuture announces their investment in BioTwin, a Quebec-based company developing an innovative technology to create digital twins for humans.

A leader in the longevity field, Medfuture aims to position itself as a major player in preventive health. The company has recently rolled out a number of initiatives, including access to health professionals for health profiles, the opening of a clinic in Mirabel and the launch of the first version of its customer portal via a mobile application - intended to become a true everyday companion for customers in their quest for a long and healthy life.

The concept of digital twins is already well established in the manufacturing, transportation and even robotics fields. BioTwin wishes to apply the same principle to humans and provide everyone with a digital twin, allowing for the early detection of certain cancers, obesity, heart diseases, as well as several changes in the overall health. Eventually, BioTwin's digital twin could be used to simulate medical treatments and personalized diets.

The Quebec-based start-up, which received $6.6 million in investment to develop its technology, has already filed several patents and is attracting international attention. The company recently won the Coup de Coeur award in the Innovation | Artificial Intelligence category at the ADRIQ gala.

"The investment in BioTwin was possible mainly because of the added value that Medfuture brings to BioTwin's strategic plan," says Mario Tremblay, CEO of Medfuture. "Digital twins are not only a revolutionary concept that Medfuture wishes to offer to its clients, but it is also an opportunity for society in general. This technology will spread globally and, in the not too distant future, digital twins for humans may be as widespread in number as mobile devices are today."

"BioTwin is pleased with the undeniable complementarity that exists with Medfuture, which is becoming a key partner in our development," says Louis-Philippe Noël, co-founder and CEO of BioTwin. "This financing will allow BioTwin to move forward more quickly in order to offer a wider range of services to its partners and users.

Still in a pilot project phase, BioTwin is using the power of artificial intelligence to build digital twins using biomarkers from simple and regular samples taken at home (saliva, blood and urine) as well as biometric data captured by a smart watch and a bio-impedance scale.

BioTwin and Medfuture are currently working together on a project that will be unveiled soon and will be available to the entire Quebec population.

The longevity industry is booming and the fields of preventive medicine, gerosciences, nutraceuticals, regenerative medicine, gene therapies and connected health are becoming more and more important. This accelerated evolution is mainly due to advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics, biotechnologies, nanotechnologies, robotics and cognitive science.

About Medfuture Clinic Inc.

Medfuture specializes in the longevity field by helping people who actively seek control over their health, their most precious possession, to live an optimal and long life. Medfuture is a facilitator that aims to slow, stop or reverse the consequences of aging using tools to measure biomarkers related to the processes involved and concrete preventive actions, all with the use of advanced technologies and the practice of personalized medicine. Medfuture's multidisciplinary team offers a unique, human-centered experience.

For more information, visit https://medfuture.ca

About BioTwin

BioTwin leverages AI, biomarkers and biometrics to create a virtual human copy. These digital twins will enable early detection and prediction of diseases and countless simulations. This technology will revolutionize the fields of wellness and healthcare by making personalized medicine a reality.

For more information, visit https://biotwin.ai/

