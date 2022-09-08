MIRABEL, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Medfuture is pleased to announce the first phase launch from its medical clinic in Mirabel with the eventual goal of creating a longevity center aimed at preventing, slowing and even reversing the aging process.

Founded in 2018, Medfuture has quickly taken a leadership position in Quebec for home blood collection services following the acquisition of Myrrha Santé in February 2019. The company, which aims to position itself as a major player in the field of preventive and integrative health, has since multiplied its initiatives, hence diversifying its products and services offered, including the launch of the Agemeter Vitality Index, a service available in clinics or via the Vivre Plus program in partnership with Nautilus Plus.

Medfuture now offers 4 new types of services to its clients who want to take a closer look at their health status.

Health Profiles: Medfuture's health professionals tailor the health profile based on age, family and medical history, risk factors for developing certain conditions, lifestyle habits, and symptoms. The service includes a 15 to 30 minute telemedicine consultation with a health professional and, if necessary, a laboratory requisition form, in-home blood sampling, private laboratory analysis, and a telephone follow-up of the results.

Allergen Profiles: Medfuture offers in-home blood allergy testing without the need for clients to travel, which has several advantages for skin allergy testing. These tests are more accurate for certain food allergies, hold no risk of anaphylactic shock, and are less invasive. One sample can be used to screen for multiple allergens. These profiles are suitable for all ages and skin types, and medication (other than antihistamines) will not affect the results. Following the telemedicine consultation, a nurse will come to your home to perform the blood tests.

Telemedicine mental health consultations: Medfuture's team of professionals is able to evaluate each case individually, and propose a series of actions to improve the well-being of each individual, for clients aged 16 and over. The initial mental health consultation includes a 30-minute telemedicine consultation with a nurse to complete a medical questionnaire and initial assessment, followed by a 60-minute consultation with a nurse practitioner specialized in mental health .If necessary, a prescription for medication and/or medical certification will be provided as well as a laboratory requisition form for blood work or any other diagnostic tests. They may also provide a requisition form for complementary outpatient and specialized services.

Minor emergencies: In its newly built clinic in Mirabel, only a few minutes from Highway 15, Medfuture offers medical consultations for various minor issues, even on weekends. Our consultations are offered to clients as young as 3 months. We offer the possibility to take your blood sample on site without waiting, as well as general vaccinations. Online appointment scheduling allows you to make an appointment 24/7 via our website. Whether it is for a minor surgery, a gynecological exam, a sore throat or to renew your driver's license class, Medfuture is your reference!

"We continue to launch new products and services with the vision of accompanying our clients to take control of their health" - says Mario Tremblay, CEO of Medfuture. "Our vision of becoming a one-stop shop for preventive and integrative medicine is in line with the needs of our society and our clients.

Medfuture will officially launch its customer portal by the end of the year. This portal, currently in beta mode, offers customers a dashboard of past blood work history as well as a biological clock calculated from specific biomarkers. This dashboard shows trends and trajectories of each biomarker at a glance and ultimately adjusts clients' action plans to take preventive action.

The longevity industry is exploding and the fields of integrative medicine, geosciences, nutraceuticals, regenerative medicine, gene therapies and connected health are gaining momentum, mainly due to advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology, robotics and cognitive science.

About MedFuture

Medfuture specializes in the longevity field by helping people who actively seek control over their health, their most precious possession, to live an optimal and long life. Medfuture is a facilitator that aims to slow, stop or reverse the consequences of aging using tools to measure biomarkers related to the processes involved and concrete preventive actions, all with the use of advanced technologies and the practice of personalized medicine. Medfuture's multidisciplinary team offers a unique, human-centered experience.

For more information, visit https://medfuture.ca/pages/consultation-medicale-clinique-privee?lang=en

