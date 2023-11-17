Improving the wellbeing of Canadians starts with organization's employees

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Medavie, a not-for-profit health solutions partner, is proud to share it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the third consecutive year as an organization that leads the health services and insurance industries in offering exceptional workplaces for employees.

Medavie, guided by core values of being caring, accountable, responsive, innovative and community-minded, places a strong emphasis on supporting the physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing of its diverse workforce while providing opportunity for both personal and professional growth.

"At Medavie, our mission is to improve the wellbeing of Canadians and that starts with our own employees," said Bernard Lord, Chief Executive Officer of Medavie. "It is our belief that people work with us because they share in our vision and want to be part of working toward a healthier Canada. Every day, we see employees across the organization supporting our communities, creating change and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. In return, we strive to provide a supportive culture that allows people to bring their true selves to work and to grow and thrive."

Nominees are evaluated on physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine who offers the most progressive and forward-thinking total rewards programs.

"Medavie is on a journey to create an organization focused on excellence by retaining and attracting great employees, and delivering value to them through pay, benefits, personal growth and the employee experience. We have introduced a number of new initiatives over the past year to empower our employees to improve their wellbeing and reach their full potential, ranging from a career resource development hub to an expanded suite of mental wellness options and more," said Mr. Lord.

About Medavie

Medavie is a national, health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery. Together, with our team of more than 8,000 professionals, we are committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross , a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services , a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest contracted provider of emergency management services in Canada.

We don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

