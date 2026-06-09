Medavie Health Services Recognized with Two National Paramedic Chiefs of Canada Awards of Excellence

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Medavie Health Services (MHS) Operations is proud to announce that two innovative community-based care programs have received national recognition through the 2026 Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC) Awards of Excellence.

Presented during the PCC Summit in Calgary on June 4, the awards recognize leadership, innovation, collaboration, and excellence in community paramedicine and Mobile Integrated Health Care across Canada.

Prince Edward Island's Mobile Mental Health Response Service (MMHRS) received the PCC Award of Excellence for Client-Centered Initiative, while Chatham-Kent EMS's Pathway2Care (P2C) initiative received the PCC Award of Excellence for Innovative Treatment and Technology.

"These awards are a tremendous honour and a reflection of the dedication, compassion, and innovation demonstrated by our teams and partners every day," said Erik Sande, President, Medavie Health Services. "Both programs represent what is possible when healthcare providers and community organizations come together around a shared commitment to improving outcomes for patients and communities."

The Mobile Mental Health Response Service is a province-wide initiative providing rapid mental health crisis response, intervention, and support to Islanders in their homes and communities. The program helps ensure individuals receive timely, compassionate care in the most appropriate setting while strengthening access to mental health services across Prince Edward Island.



Pathway2Care is a collaborative outreach initiative supporting individuals aged 16 and older experiencing houselessness in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. Chatham-Kent EMS partners with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Housing Services Department; Reach Out Chatham-Kent; Canadian Mental Health Association, Lambton Kent; Chatham-Kent Health Alliance; and Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team to make this program possible. The program improves health and social outcomes through coordinated outreach, healthcare navigation, hospital-to-community transitions, and strong cross-sector partnerships.



Since 2022, PEI's MMHRS has expanded significantly, handling 11,597 Access Line contacts and 8,895 telehealth interventions in 2025 alone, while increasing mobile crisis dispatches from 407 to 1,313 annually and helping reduce unnecessary 911 calls, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions through coordinated mental health care.

"This recognition belongs to the incredible MMH team and the many partners who have helped shape and support this program," said Matt Spidel, Regional Manager for PEI, Medavie Health Services. "The work being done every day by this team is changing lives and helping ensure Islanders experiencing mental health crises are met with dignity, empathy, and person-centred care."

Pathway2Care is a collaborative outreach initiative supporting individuals aged 16 and older experiencing houselessness in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. The program improves health and social outcomes through coordinated outreach, healthcare navigation, hospital-to-community transitions, and strong cross-sector partnerships.



In its first two years, Pathway2Care completed 955 patient assessments through community and encampment outreach, achieved a 77% reduction in 911 utilization among clients, diverted 132 emergency department visits, and connected individuals to housing, health, and social supports through 292 partner-agency referrals.

"Pathway2Care is built on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to supporting some of the community's most vulnerable individuals," said Peter Morassutti, General Manager and Paramedic Chief, Chatham-Kent EMS. "This award is a recognition of the dedication of every partner involved and the meaningful impact this work is having in Chatham-Kent."

The awards reinforce Medavie Health Services' national leadership in Mobile Integrated Health Care and community paramedicine and highlight the organization's continued focus on innovative, person-centred approaches to care.

James Orchard, General Manager, Island EMS, and Tiina Kaldma, Manager, Chatham-Kent EMS Mobile Integrated Health Care Programs, accepted the awards on behalf of their teams and partners during the PCC Summit.

SOURCE Medavie

Media Contact: Brittany Mitchelmore, 902.496.2755, [email protected]