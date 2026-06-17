Medavie Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Support the Mental Health of Trans Youth

HALIFAX, NS, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Across Canada, gender-affirming care continues to make headlines, sparking national conversations about what inclusive, evidence-based healthcare truly looks like. At Medavie, we believe access to care that protects dignity, wellbeing and health should never be up for debate -- especially for those who too often face barriers within the healthcare system.

As a not-for-profit health solutions partner, Medavie has long prioritized expanding access to inclusive care through benefits, investments and policy. In 2021, they became one of the first major insurers in Canada to introduce a Gender Affirmation Benefit, offering coverage for procedures and treatments not included in provincial health plans.

But coverage alone cannot meet every need. Without emotional support, community connection or the guidance of people with lived experience, many individuals struggle to navigate their care journey.

Today, Medavie is proud to announce the Medavie Foundation's new multi-year commitment to Trans Wellness Ontario (TWO), expanding a partnership that has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of trans and gender-diverse people across the region. This expanded investment will help TWO continue to provide safe spaces, counselling, peer support, and lived-experience-led programming -- essential elements that along with Medavie's medical coverage will help individuals build the trusting relationships needed to access care.

"Support for trans and non-binary youth requires community, safety, and emotional support -- something that the village of a trusted peer-led space can provide," says Juliana Simon, Director of Community Services and RSW. "The Medavie Foundation is committed to supporting youth mental health, and we're proud to have them support the work that we do every day. Especially in a time where institutional support is crucial to the existence of affirming care."



Evidence-Based Care, Community-Informed Support

Canada's leading medical bodies -- including the Canadian Pediatric Society and the Canadian Medical Association -- affirm that gender-affirming care is safe, appropriate and evidence-based when delivered collaboratively with families and healthcare professionals.

But research and community experience also show that the best outcomes occur when people have access to both medical care and trusted, identity-affirming spaces. That dual support is the cornerstone of Medavie's approach. Medavie provides the medical support, while the Medavie Foundation and partners like Trans Wellness Ontario ensure that people can access community-led programming, mentorship, peer support and connection.

Medavie and the Medavie Foundation's joint mission is to improve the wellbeing of Canadians. Our growing partnership with Trans Wellness Ontario -- now strengthened through a multi-year commitment -- underscores that mission.

About Medavie

Medavie is a trusted health solutions partner and innovative leader in health care delivery, benefits management, health management, and primary care. Backed by the strength of a team of 10,000+ professionals from coast to coast, we're committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians so that every life can be lived to the fullest. Medavie provides all-in-one private health insurance, public health administration, emergency medical services as Canada's largest contracted provider, as well as primary care, community health, mental health and addictions solutions, medical communications, and clinical training. As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie is one of Canada's Top100 Employers, certified by Imagine Canada for philanthropy and community engagement, and Rainbow Registered as an organization that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About the Medavie Foundation

Founded by Medavie in 2011 as an extension of its mission to deliver community-centered care, the Medavie Foundation is focused on improving access to equitable, culturally aligned care in the areas of healthy living, youth mental health, and post-traumatic stress. Since its inception, the Medavie Foundation has invested more than $39 million and has facilitated collaboration and knowledge sharing with charitable organizations operating in the communities where we live and work.

SOURCE Medavie

Media Contact: Amirah El-Safty, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, 437-446-2535, [email protected]